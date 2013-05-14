SAO PAULO May 14 Brazilian securities regulator
CVM is considering changes to the rules governing investment
funds in hopes of boosting transparency and financial innovation
as interest rates are likely to stay near record lows for a long
period of time.
The agency is currently in talks with asset managers, asset
custodians and other players in the country's $1.2 trillion
industry to discuss potential modifications to the so-called
Instrução 409, CVM President Leonardo Pereira said on Tuesday at
a news conference in São Paulo.
Changes could be broad or specific, depending on feedback
from industry executives, Ana Novaes, a CVM director, said. In
either scenario, potential changes will be discussed at a public
hearing, she said.
Any modifications to terms of the rules aim to help funds
better cope with the benefits and risks of Brazil's historic
decline in borrowing costs, which is forcing money managers to
diversify into riskier instruments to propel returns.
Some of the risks include clients failing to understand the
new products or financial innovation lagging behind demand for
more complex products.
"Things like a stretching out of maturities or the search
for more risk are not being motivated by regulatory changes or
tax reasons. It's an evolution that we see as natural because of
this new reality," Novaes said on the sidelines of a fund
industry conference.
No timetable has been set for any changes in the rules, the
CVM officials said. The Instrução 409 help classify funds and
give general guidelines for the industry.
More specific guidelines might be needed in order to smooth
the transition from the current model into one that better
addresses liquidity, risk, return and transparency concerns,
Demosthenes Pinho Neto, chief executive of investment fund
Brasil Warrant Investimentos, told an industry event on Tuesday.