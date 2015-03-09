By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, March 9 Verde Asset Management,
Brazil's largest hedge fund with over 30 billion reais ($9.68
billion) under management, posted its highest return in five
months in February as bets on a stronger U.S. dollar and faster
Brazilian inflation paid off.
In a letter to investors on Monday, Verde money managers led
by Luis Stuhlberger said moves in currencies, stocks and
fixed-income all generated gains. The fund booked a consolidated
return of 4.82 percent in February, its strongest showing since
September's 6.69 percent, the letter said.
Stuhlberger reiterated his view that Brazil's currency, the
real, continues to be the financial asset with "the most
erroneous pricing". He said he expects the real to undergo a
"significant correction" as the country's record current account
and fiscal deficits persist.
The currency sank 1.1 percent to 3.098 reais against the
greenback on Monday, its lowest since June 2004. It has shed
about 13 percent this year.
Verde said he remains "skeptical" about values on Brazil's
equity markets, saying prices are being supported by foreign
inflows. Last month's Verde letter said the resistance of
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to falling below
49,000 underscored the growing relevance of financial stocks,
which are oligopolistic in nature and resilient in economic
downturns.
The Bovespa was down 1.3 percent at 49,343.55 early on
Monday.
Verde's defensive approach comes after domestic markets have
underperformed for the past three years as economic policy
decisions weighed on confidence in state-owned companies. Last
year, Brazil's current account gap was the highest in seven
decades, while the government posted the biggest annual budget
deficit since at least 2002.
On a year-to-date basis, the Verde fund was up 7.18 percent,
compared with a 1.75 percent return posted by Brazil's benchmark
CDI interbank interest rate.
Verde said it expects the dollar to continue gaining ground
against the real, the euro and the Japanese yen, although
not in a "linear way". Its so-called currency book netted a 2.64
percent return last month.
The fund reported a 0.82 percent return in fixed-income
investments as Stuhlberger maintained his long position in
inflation-linked instruments. Twelve-month trailing inflation
accelerated in February at the fastest pace in a decade.
The equities book returned 1.02 percent last month due to a
strong performance on global markets. The letter said some of
those gains might be overdone, and Verde took some profits at
the end of February.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)