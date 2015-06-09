SAO PAULO, June 9 Foreign investors' optimism
about Brazil remains unfounded even as it lessened somewhat in
May, Verde Asset Management said in a monthly letter to clients
distributed on Tuesday.
Verde, Brazil's largest hedge fund with over 30 billion
reais ($9.7 billion) under management, cautioned that Brazil's
fiscal outlook remains tough while its economy seems unlikely to
rebound any time soon amid a challenging global backdrop.
Foreign investors snapped up nearly 1.5 billion reais in
Brazilian stocks in May, five times less than the 7.6 billion
reais they poured in April, data from bourse operator
BM&FBovespa SA showed recently.
"Foreign investors' exaggerated optimism ... still seems to
be disconnected from the medium-term reality" in Brazil, money
managers led by Luis Stuhlberger said in the letter.
Sao Paulo-based Verde recorded a consolidated return of 3.87
percent in May, following a 1.7 percent loss in the previous
month, as bets on a decline in the Brazilian real against
the U.S. dollar paid off.
"The dollar recovered against all currencies as it became
clear that the strength of the U.S. economy was not structurally
hurt by the heavy winter or the collapse of investments in oil
exploration," Verde said.
Stuhlberger and his team estimate the U.S. Federal Reserve
may start raising interest rates around September, further
strengthening the dollar.
Verde's performance was also bolstered by an increase in
long-term European interest rates. The fund said rates rose due
to a long-due correction process that is likely to continue over
the next few months, and not due to an improvement in economic
conditions of the euro zone.
($1 = 3.0990 Brazilian reais)
