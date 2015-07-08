SAO PAULO, July 8 Verde Asset Management,
Brazil's largest hedge fund, reinforced larger-than-benchmark
bets on a weaker real, rising global equities and higher
domestic borrowing costs, underscoring expectations that local
asset prices will keep trending down in dollar terms.
In a monthly letter to investors on Wednesday, money
managers led by Luis Stuhlberger said Verde is long-positioned
in U.S. dollars and global equities by 40 percent and 20
percent, respectively, with no net allocation to local shares.
The fund is also long positioned in Brazilian debt linked to
inflation-adjusted interest rates.
Global investors are "overly optimistic" about Brazil's
outlook by assuming that domestic asset prices, as measured in
U.S. dollars, are cheap and that a year-long decline in the
Brazilian real is coming to an end.
Those same investors are too confident on Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy's ability to fix growing imbalances in the economy
and revive growth, the letter said.
"We see the foreign investor with a permanent wish of
'catching a falling knife,' but the adjustment in the currency
is far from over and asset prices have not adjusted to lower
returns that lie out ahead," the letter said.
The real touched the lowest level in about three months on
Wednesday, shedding 1.2 percent to 3.2248 reais to the dollar.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.3 percent,
while the 18-month interest rate future contract is
trading around level not seen since 2009.
Sao Paulo-based Verde posted a consolidated return of -0.15
percent in June, the second negative return in three months.
Verde, which has been closed for fundraising for years, recorded
an accumulated 14.83 percent return this year, compared with
5.92 percent for the benchmark CDI interbank lending rate.
A disappointing - 0.96 percent return in the currency book
drove consolidated returns downward in June, the letter said.
Fixed income investments yielded 0.38 percent return last month,
with the equities book shedding 0.77 percent.
Verde oversees about 30 billion reais ($9.3 billion) in
assets.
($1 = 3.2311 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Paula Arend Laier
Editing by W Simon)