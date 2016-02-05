EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira, bonds firm after Erdogan victory
* For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
Feb 5 Two of the top officials at Bridgewater Associates LP, the world's largest hedge fund, have called for votes among firm management and stakeholders on each other's character, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Founder Ray Dalio and expected successor Greg Jensen are embroiled in an apparent disagreement, asking the firm's top committees about the conduct of the other, the Journal wrote. The firm tends to air disputes publicly, and in a statement to the newspaper, Jensen said the disagreements have been "healthy."
Reuters has not independently verified the information in the article. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml
* TO ISSUE NEW SHARES WITH PREFERRENTIAL RIGHTS AT SEK 0.40 PER SHARE TO FINANCE HOGANAS DEAL