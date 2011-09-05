LONDON, Sept 5 British private investors put
less money into mutual funds in July than in any month since
October 2008, shortly after the collapse of investment bank
Lehman Brothers, as the recovery in sentiment soured.
Fund association the IMA also said on Monday net retail
sales of mutual funds, excluding listed investment vehicles such
as investment trusts, slumped to 936 million pounds ($1.52
billion) in July, from 2.4 billion a year earlier.
The figures, sharply below a monthly average of 2.3 billion
pounds for the last 12 months, make ominous reading for the fund
management industry, because they cover a period predating the
collapse in risk appetite and market falls during August.
"It is too soon to speculate whether these figures, which
predate August's market volatility, presage a shift in investor
behaviour or are simply a one-off," said IMA Chief Executive
Richard Saunders.
Much of the slump is attributed to a flight from equities.
Funds invested in stocks saw net outflows for the first time
since February 2009, the IMA said, with 114 million pounds
leaving the sector in July compared with an average monthly net
inflow of 676 million pounds over the last 12 months.
Inflows into global, Japanese and Asia-Pacific equity funds
were not enough to offset flight from UK, European and North
American funds, the IMA said.
It released its figures as European markets dropped 3
percent, adding to the turmoil of August when worries about
Europe's sovereign debt crisis unnerved investors.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index is trading more
than 12 percent below its level at the end of July.
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by David Hulmes)