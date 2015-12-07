LONDON Dec 7 The boss of Britain's biggest
listed fund manager has called for calm in the debate about
British membership of the European Union and said concerns the
economy would collapse after an "out" vote were overdone.
Michael Dobson, whose firm Schroders manages around
300 billion pounds ($451.8 billion) in assets on behalf of
retail and institutional investors, said Britain's economy was
doing well relative to mainland Europe, and he was waiting for
more information to emerge ahead of the vote.
He was concerned, though, that there was currently "too much
emotion" in the debate.
"Both polarised Eurosceptics and Europhiles use too
emotional language about a decision which should be made on
facts and good information," he told independent journalist and
novelist Alain Elkann, in an interview on his personal website.
"I think it unlikely we will vote to leave. If we do, we
will reach an accommodation with the EU after a couple of years,
one that works for both sides. Talk of economic suicide or
catastrophe is very wide of the mark."
The interview with Elkann - once married to Fiat family
scion Margherita Agnelli and father to the automaker's chairman,
John Elkann - was conducted on Nov. 12. Some of Dobson's views
were reproduced over the weekend in Italian newspaper La Stampa.
Schroders declined to make additional comment when contacted
by Reuters on Monday, but a spokeswoman confirmed that the
comments in the article did reflect Dobson's views on the topic.
($1 = 0.6640 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)