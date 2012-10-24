By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 The University of
California must try to obtain and then disclose closely guarded
information on the investment performance of venture capital
funds managed by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Sequoia
Capital, a state judge said in a tentative ruling made public on
Tuesday.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this year in California state
court in Oakland by Reuters America, a unit of Thomson Reuters
Corp, argues that the state Public Records Act requires
disclosure of specific investment-return information for the
university system's $10.65 billion endowment
fund.
Reuters argued that the public had an interest in seeing
details on the funds' performance, and previous rulings have
held that the university's returns are public records. But the
university argued that Kleiner and Sequoia considered the
information confidential and that it receives only aggregate
returns data from those two firms. Venture capital firms often
strive to keep information about their performance secret.
The university has said the investment-performance
information for the individual funds is not in the public record
because it does not have the data. It says it only receives
aggregate data on its holdings in multiple funds run by the two
firms - a structure the lawsuit alleges is designed to avoid
disclosure.
The university failed to show that the performance data for
individual funds "does not relate to the conduct of the people's
business or that it does not have constructive possession of
that information," wrote Judge Evelio Grillo in his tentative
ruling. Constructive possession means the right to control the
records.
" Assuming that the Regents can obtain the fund level
information, it is not exempt from disclosure," he wrote. He
directed the university to "make a good faith effort to obtain
the information."
On a separate issue concerning whether the university must
disclose correspondence beyond the returns data, the court said
it was tentatively ordering the university and Reuters to apply
a framework to govern what documents should be disclosed.
He stayed the effect of his order and judgment through Jan.
16, 2013, to permit the parties to appeal if they wish. Judge
Grillo could still change portions of his ruling based on
arguments made last week in court by both parties.
"We don't believe it's appropriate to comment until the
judge issues his final ruling," said a spokeswoman for the
university. Representatives for Kleiner and Sequoia declined to
comment.
The lawsuit illustrates the conflict between the desire of
public investment funds to invest with top-tier venture firms
and the desire of some of those firms to keep their performance
secret.
California's public-records law, which was amended after a
2003 lawsuit forced the University of California to disclose
investment returns, shields some types of investment data from
disclosure.
It explicitly states that other pieces of information,
including the dollar amount of the commitment made, the net
internal rate of return and the dollar amount of cash
distributions received, are not exempt from disclosure.
The Reuters lawsuit, filed in January, stems from a request
for individual fund details on the university's investments in
Kleiner and Sequoia Capital funds by Mark Boslet, senior editor
at Thomson Reuters' Venture Capital Journal and PeHub, an online
publication about private equity, buyouts and venture capital.
On its website, the university provides updated
individual-fund level returns for all venture funds that date
from before 2007 in its portfolio except a handful of funds.
They are an Accel Partners fund the university has since
provided information on; the Kleiner funds; and the Sequoia
funds.
More recent funds' returns are not considered meaningful, as
venture capital can take several years to start showing returns.
Public records laws caused problems for venture-capital
firms about a decade ago when many public groups started
disclosing returns. Since then, many states have clarified their
laws to detail exactly what must be disclosed, and most
venture-capital firms have grown used to the possibility that
their returns could become public. However, several top venture
capital funds generally do not take investments from public
groups they believe could disclose their returns, lawyers,
consultants, investors and advisers say.
While even those top firms are not in a position to turn down
all direct investments of public money, they can limit it to
states and institutions with public-records laws and policies
they consider favorable. For example, some public universities,
such as the University of North Carolina and the University of
Virginia, have separate, private foundations for their
endowments that do not have to disclose returns.
The case in Superior Court in the State of California,
County of Alameda, is Reuters v The Regents of the University of
California, case no. RG12613664.