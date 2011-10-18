* Most of the declines came from lower equity markets

* The industry had C$205.1 million in net redemptions

* Equity funds were the biggest losers, down C$1.61 bln

Oct 18 Canadian mutual fund assets under management tumbled C$30 billion ($29.7 billion) in September, wiping out most remaining year-to-date gains, as equity markets weakened on fears over the state of the global economy, industry figures showed on Tuesday.

Managed assets were at C$748.6 billion at the end of the month, compared with C$778.6 billion, according to the Investment Funds Institute of Canada, which tracks sales for most of the country's mutual fund companies.

In December 2010, Canadian mutual fund assets were at C$778.5 billion.

The month-over-month decline included C$205.1 million in net redemptions, compared with net sales of $202.3 million for the previous month and C$1.33 billion in net sales a year earlier.

Equity fund net redemptions totaled C$1.61 billion, compared with net redemptions of C$1.59 billion in August.

Money market funds had net redemptions of C$248.8 million versus net redemptions of $4.5 million the previous month.

Balanced funds had net sales of C$485.1 million, compared to C$478.7 million in August. Bond fund net sales came to C$1.04 billion, versus C$1.26 billion.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto)