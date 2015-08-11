By David Randall and Ross Kerber
| NEW YORK/BOSTON
NEW YORK/BOSTON Aug 11 The slowdown in the
Chinese economy, which prompted the Chinese government to
devalue the yuan currency on Tuesday, has already hammered the
shares of U.S. industrial companies.
Yet some contrarian U.S. fund managers say there is still
room to prosper by focusing on U.S. companies that target
Chinese consumers. They say consumers who have benefited from
the country's expansion over the last decade show few signs of
curtailing spending on products like high-end leather bags,
cruise ship vacations and Starbucks coffee.
"Even with the slowing growth, there's still more money in
people's pockets," said Dan Kern, president and chief investment
officer at Advisor Partners in Boston. He has been selling
shares of materials companies like Alcoa Inc and moving
into shares of Apple Inc, which have been hurt lately
by concerns about spending in China.
Like Kern, other portfolio managers say that they are buying
shares of U.S. and European companies that benefit from consumer
spending in China despite an economic slowdown that has seen the
Chinese economy's growth rate start to slow and its stock market
to falter.
Portfolio managers from firms including Buffalo, USAA
Investments, and Federated Investors are rotating out of
industrial and materials companies in favor of consumer stocks
that provide something of a back door into investing in China.
Some of these managers point to data such as the
closely-watched Westpac MNI China Consumer Sentiment survey. The
survey's rating of consumer confidence rose in July despite
being conducted during the Chinese domestic stock market's 35
percent selloff, suggesting the country's consumer confidence is
not tied to its equity markets.
Among their recent purchases: Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
, Carnival Corp, and sportswear company Under
Armour Inc, which told analysts in its recent earnings
call that its Chinese growth remains a "key story" for the
company.
The moves come at a time when the shares of companies with
major sales exposure to China are falling. The average year to
date return of the 20 U.S. stocks with the highest sales
exposure to China is a negative 6 percent, compared with a 2
percent gain for the average company in the S&P 500, according
to Goldman Sachs research.
Semi-conductor maker Skyworks Solutions Inc, the
most exposed company in the S&P 500, according to Goldman, has
seen its shares fall 20 percent from their peak in June. Roughly
83 percent of Skyworks revenue comes from China.
OUT OF MINES, INTO CRUISES
John Toohey, head of Equity Investments at USAA Investments
in San Antonio, who personally oversees "$16.5 billion, said
Beijing's move to devalue the yuan "reinforces our view that
heavy industry in China is struggling ... the concern we now
have is that the devaluation is not a one time event, i.e, the
economic situation in China is worse than we thought."
Yet while his firm has stopped buying some mining stocks, it
has added shares in cruise lines like Royal Caribbean Cruises
Ltd and Carnival Corp. He believes both
companies can increase sales in China.
"It's a high-growth market. The ships fill fast and they're
not discounted," Toohey said.
Not every fund manager has an optimistic a view, of course.
Frank Barbera, portfolio manager at Sierra Investment, said
China's currency decline will force U.S. companies like YUM
Brands Inc, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants
in China, to lower their profit margins at a time when revenue
growth among the S&P 500 has been slowing for the past two
quarters.
"Right now is a great time to play defense and review risk
rather than try to make a bet on something that's in the early
innings," he said.
Yet Stephanie Link, equities portfolio manager for
TIAA-CREF, said she is finding U.S. companies that can sustain
growth amid China's slowdown. She was buying shares of coffee
retailer Starbucks Corp even before its most recent
earnings report on July 23, when it said comparable-store sales
in its China/Asia Pacific region grew 11 percent, she said.
"When you have that kind of growth in an economy that's
challenging, imagine how they would do when things get better,"
Link said.
(Reporting by David Randall and Ross Kerber; Editing by Linda
Stern and Frances Kerry)