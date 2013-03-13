By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, March 13 European private equity firm Cinven has reached a 5 billion euro ($6.5 billion) target for its latest buyout fund, a source familiar with the situation said, making it one of the few industry players to defy a tough fundraising climate.

But the amount is less than the 6.5 billion euros that Cinven pulled in for its fourth fund in 2006.

Cinven, which counts cable operator Ziggo and aircraft leasing company Avolon among its investments, declined to comment.

With big institutional investors putting less money into the industry and becoming pickier about the firms they do back, many private equity managers are having to scale back their fundraising plans, in contrast to the pre-crisis boom years when they easily beat their targets.

Cinven's London-based rivals Apax and Permira are struggling to reach their fundraising goals, for example, while Nordic Capital cut its target to 3 billion euros from an initial 4 billion late last year.

This contrasts with the success enjoyed by some of their peers. Advent International amassed 8.5 billion euros in November, exceeding a 7 billion euro target.

Other funds are gearing up for multi-billion euro fundraising rounds this year.

CVC Capital Partners is set to target about 10 billion euros for its next fund, sources have told Reuters. Paris-based PAI Partners has also started raising money for a new 3 billion euro fund, sources have said.

Private equity funds in Europe raised nearly $52 billion in 2012 as the sovereign debt crisis put the brakes on fundraising, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with an annual average of more than $100 billion during the 2006-2008 boom.

Cinven invests in companies across sectors including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, industrials and technology, media and telecoms.

According to its website, its fourth fund was valued at 1.5 times cost in December 2011.

In December, Cinven said General Electric had agreed to buy the aviation business of Italy's Avio, which it had bought in 2006, for $4.3 billion. The firm also cut its stake in Ziggo further in October.