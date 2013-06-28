By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, June 28 Sales of new closed-end funds
have been on a tear in 2013, on pace to hit a post-recession
high and practically double last year's levels, according to a
report released Friday by Cerulli Associates.
New closed-end funds raised $10.5 billion from initial
public offerings from January through May, the Boston research
company said. In 2012, these funds drew a total of $11.3 billion
in sales.
The 13 closed-end funds launched so far this year have
lifted the industry to $288 billion in total market size, still
small compared to the $13 trillion in open-ended mutual funds,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Last year 24 closed-end funds were launched, the most since
2007, when 41 were launched, according to data from Chicago
research firm Morningstar.
Closed-end funds raise money during initial public offerings
and invest in a portfolio of securities. They are actively
managed and trade on exchanges and do not allow new
contributions after they open.
Many funds concentrate on high income-producing assets like
foreign bonds and asset-backed securities, something that has
increasingly appealed to investors in today's low-rate
fixed-income market. Some closed-end funds charge relatively
high fees, invest in riskier bonds and use leverage, which means
that the fixed-income market's recent turmoil could
significantly deflate their returns.
Cerulli reported that asset managers said they plan to bring
more closed-end funds to market within a year, including taxable
bond, multi-strategy, domestic stock and alternative offerings.
The largest IPOs this year have included PIMCO Dynamic
Credit Income, which invests in debt and asset-backed
securities and raised nearly $2.9 billion; DoubleLine Income
Solutions, which puts some of its assets in emerging
market debt, $2.1 billion; and First Trust Intermediate Duration
Preferred & Income Fund, $1.3 billion, which invests in
financial company stocks and junk bonds, according to
Morningstar.