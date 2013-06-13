* Funds with $10 bln between them see losses through May
* Some count on fundamentals to override stimulus worry in
H2
* Astenbeck, Brevan Howard and Higgs among better performers
* Andurand, Merchant Commodity, Taylor Woods rise above pack
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 13 Commodity funds with combined
assets of about $10 billion are heading for the half-year mark
with losses, with some hoping that improving market fundamentals
will overpower worries over global growth and stimulus measures
in the second half.
The funds, run by some of the most high-profile commodity
traders such as Andy Hall, Stephane Nicolas, Chris Levett, Neal
Shear and Chris Brodie, have declared negative returns through
the first five months of the year, performance data from their
investors showed on Thursday.
A few -- including Hall's $4.5 billion Astenbeck Capital
Management in Westport, Connecticut, and the $845 million Brevan
Howard Commodities Strategies Fund that Nicolas manages in
Geneva -- were actually up in May but pulled down for the year
by weaker results in earlier months.
Commodity prices mostly tumbled in May. Crude oil fell for a
fourth straight month and gold slipped for a second month in a
row as investors worried about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
and other central banks will crimp their free flow of easy money
despite patchy global growth.
Stimulus programs by central banks have been among the
biggest drivers of commodity prices in recent years. Bank of
Japan said this week it will not enlarge a $1.4 trillion
stimulus it announced in April, reigniting worries that the Fed
might taper its monthly $85 billion purchase of U.S. bonds.
CENTRAL BANKS VS REAL ECONOMY
"Markets continue to fixate on central bank policy rather
than the real economy," Astenbeck's Hall said in a letter to
investors in May, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
"As we move into June, 3Q and beyond, there will be a very
substantial pick up in global oil demand," wrote the 62-year old
billionaire, famed for a $100 million pay-day in 2008 when his
trading company was owned by Citigroup.
Astenbeck posted a 3.7 percent gain in May -- its best since
a 4.4 percent return in January -- according to data obtained
from its investors.
Despite that, the fund was down about 1.7 percent for the
year through May. Much of that was the result of a near 9
percent loss in April, which was its worst decline in 11 months.
Astenbeck's specific bets on commodities were not known and
it did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
But Hall is a well-known oil bull who had shown a long bias
toward platinum, palladium, corn and gas in previous letters to
Astenbeck's investors. Copper and platinum were among the few
commodities that rallied in May.
"'The commodity super-cycle is over', is the current
mantra," Hall wrote in his May letter. "We think this received
wisdom is flawed."
The U.N. Food & Agriculture Organization said in a report
this month many hedge funds made money from the 2007/2008 food
crisis by riding wheat, corn and soybean prices to their highs,
and their momentum for profit has slowed.
"As with most mature businesses, commodity hedge funds are
nding protability harder to come by," it said.
Nicolas' Brevan Howard Commodities posted a monthly gain of
0.3 percent gain through May 17. Year-to-date, it was down 2
percent. Previously an energy options trader at Bank of America
, Nicolas manages a modest fund in U.K.-based Brevan
Howard Asset Management, which is Europe's largest hedge fund
manager with more than $36 billion under management.
Shear's Higgs Capital in London, a $350 million fund that he
co-runs with Jean Bourlot, was up 1.2 percent gain on the month
through May 24. For the year, it was down 1.8 percent. Shear,
58, is one of the best known names in the commodities world,
working 25 years at Morgan Stanley before moving to
private equity firm Apollo Management and Swiss bank UBS
prior to setting up Higgs.
A BAD MAY FOR SOME
For some funds, May was a bad month.
Levett's $1.4 billion Clive Capital in London suffered a
sharp enough loss to wipe out a rebound the fund had been
building since the steep losses in two earlier years. The fund
run by the former Moore Capital trader fell 3.3 percent through
May 24. For the year, it was down 1.5 percent.
Brodie's Krom River Commodity Fund in London, which has
about $530 million in assets, was down 0.6 percent on the month
through May 24. Year-to-date, it was down 2.7 percent.
The $1.0-billion Aramajaro Commodities Fund, run by John
Tilney out of London, was down 0.3 percent for the month through
May 24. Year-to-date, it was up 2.5 percent.
The fund with one of the worst declines on the year was
Colin O'Shea's $345 million DB Platinum Hermes A.R. Commodity
Fund in Luxembourg, which was down 6.5 percent. Its monthly drop
through May 24 was 2.5 percent.
None of the funds responded to Reuters requests for comment.
A FEW STARS
Some commodity funds are up on the year, after a weak patch
in previous years.
Pierre Andurand's $250 million energy-focused Andurand
Capital was one, making a modest loss in May while being up 25
percent on the year, investors in the London-based fund said.
Andurand, a former Vitol and Goldman Sachs trader, is
rebuilding himself after closing his previous BlueGold fund with
massive losses last year.
The $200 million Merchant Commodity Fund, founded by Mike
Coleman in Singapore and run out of London by his partner Doug
King, rose 16.4 percent through May 31. For last month, the fund
was up 2.8 percent.
Coleman, also rebuilding Merchant which had once managed up
to $2.5 billion, confirmed the returns. Investors said the fund
profited from betting on falling prices of iron ore, coal and
rubber.
Another star performer this year was Taylor Woods Capital
Management, an $800 million fund in Greenwich, Connecticut, run
by George "Beau" Taylor, former co-global head of commodities at
Credit Suisse. The fund was up nearly 3 percent through May 31
and rose about 10 percent on the year by being short on metals
and coal and long on gas and oil, investors said.