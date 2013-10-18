BOSTON Oct 18 Fidelity Investments' $101
billion Contrafund added to its stake in Google Inc
in the third quarter while the fund got a big lift from
the surging performance of Facebook Inc and Tesla Motors
Inc shares.
Contrafund, managed by star stock picker Will Danoff,
returned 8.94 percent in the third quarter, easily beating the
5.24 percent advance of the S&P 500 Index.
Google shares were flat in the quarter, lagging the overall
market. Danoff, in his third-quarter commentary letter, said
that opened up an opportunity to add to a stake that was worth
$5.8 billion at the end of August. No specific figures were
given.
"Despite the underperformance, our long-term view on the
stock remained unchanged," according to the fund's latest
commentary letter. "Because we believe the firm possessed
superior operating advantages stemming from its dominant market
share in Internet search and highly innovative culture, we
increased our position in the stock on its weakness."