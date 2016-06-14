By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, June 14
NEW YORK, June 14 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday that
investors are dropping risky assets and turning to safer
securities including Treasuries and gold because they are losing
faith in central banks.
"Central banks are losing control and they don't know what
to do ... just like the Republican establishment and Donald
Trump," Gundlach told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Safe-haven German Bund yields fell below zero on Tuesday for
the first time and global equity markets slid for a fourth day
in a row on intensifying worries about a potential British exit
from the European Union next week.
Gundlach's remarks come the day before Federal Reserve
officials are widely expected to leave short-term interest rates
unchanged following a dismal May jobs report. Gundlach is set to
hold an investor call at 4:15 p.m. EST.
"The Fed is confused and their confusion spills into
investor psychology," said Gundlach, who oversees more than $100
billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine.
"The Fed changes its tone so frequently, it seems every
other week the message is different. They've turned into the
'Zombie Fed.' They say the meeting this week is 'live,' but
investors all know it isn't at all."
Gundlach said it is a "dangerous price appreciation game" to
purchase German Bunds at current levels and that gold and gold
miners are still an attractive place to put money to work.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)