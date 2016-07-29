BRIEF-Facebook adds new "universal signals" to determine authenticity of posts - Blog
* Says adding new "universal signals" to determine whether a post on News Feed might be authentic - Blog
NEW YORK, July 29 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that many asset classes look frothy and the firm continues to hold gold and gold miner stocks.
Stock investors have entered a "world of uber complacency" against a backdrop of low gross domestic product and stagnant earnings growth.
"The artist Christopher Wool has a word painting, "Sell the house, sell the car, sell the kids." That's exactly how I feel - sell everything. Nothing here looks good," Gundlach said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BOSTON, Jan 31 A dizzying stream of market-moving tweets and policy talk by President Donald Trump is finding a hopeful but anxious audience among professional investors looking to make stockpicking great again.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Some of Wall Street's largest fund managers have taken a contrarian bet on gold, wagering that U.S. President Donald Trump's governing style and upcoming elections in Europe will combine to create more stock market volatility and boost the prices of a metal long seen as a safe haven.