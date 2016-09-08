(Adds quotes from telephone interview with Gundlach)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor
webcast on Thursday that Federal Reserve officials are
determined to show they are independent from market forces and
may hike rates even as investors bet they will not.
"They want to show that they are not guided by the markets,"
Gundlach said in a telephone interview following the DoubleLine
webcast. "The Fed wants to show, at some point, that they can't
be replaced by WIRP (World Interest Rate Probability). The only
way they can do that is to tighten when WIRP is below 50."
Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine, said he expects the Fed to tighten
when investors place odds around 40-45 percent. Currently, WIRP
sits around 28 percent for the Fed's next meeting on Sept. 21.
By trying to prove its independence from the WIRP, the Fed
might be "blowing itself up," Gundlach said. The Fed will not
hike in September if the WIRP is below 40 and the S&P 500 is
below 2150, he said on the webcast.
The ISM non-manufacturing PMI released earlier this week is
at the lowest level since 2009, and it is almost on recession
watch. "Clearly, it's a bad environment to be raising rates,"
yet some Fed members are talking about two rate hikes between
now and the end of the year, Gundlach said.
Gundlach said investors should get defensive with bonds. He
said he is sensing a "bond unfriendly turn" such as fiscal
stimulus and that bond yields bottomed several years ago.
Gundlach said DoubleLine has a shorter aggregate duration
than the broad bond market and most bond funds because "rates
have bottomed and have begun to rise on a secular basis. In
fact, they have been rising on a secular basis for over four
years already," he said by telephone.
Gundlach told Reuters this summer that his firm went
"maximum negative" on Treasuries on July 6 when the yield on the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 1.32 percent. The 10-year
now yields around 1.60 percent.
All told, Gundlach said he turned short-term negative on
gold and gold miners but has not sold any of his firm's
positions. He also said DoubleLine's bet on emerging-market debt
over high yield "junk" bonds have paid off, given that EM has
posted returns of more than 15.2 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio and
Chris Reese)