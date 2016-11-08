NEW YORK Nov 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief
executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday that Donald Trump
has "massively outperformed" expectations during the
presidential election campaign.
"I think we can all agree that Donald J. Trump has massively
outperformed expectations in the past," Gundlach said, ahead of
final election results.
Gundlach, who runs more than $106 billion of assets at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine, said: "When Trump was just an asterisk
in the polls, I said he was a tremendously undervalued asset."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)