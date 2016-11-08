NEW YORK Nov 8 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said Tuesday that Donald Trump has "massively outperformed" expectations during the presidential election campaign.

"I think we can all agree that Donald J. Trump has massively outperformed expectations in the past," Gundlach said, ahead of final election results.

Gundlach, who runs more than $106 billion of assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said: "When Trump was just an asterisk in the polls, I said he was a tremendously undervalued asset." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)