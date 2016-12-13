BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
NEW YORK Dec 13 A 10-year Treasury note yield above 3 percent will harm the stock-market rally and housing market, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Tuesday.
"If the 10-year goes above 3 percent, you would also have to say unequivocally you have seen the end of the bond bull market," Gundlach added.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Diane Craft)
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.