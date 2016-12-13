NEW YORK Dec 13 A 10-year Treasury note yield above 3 percent will harm the stock-market rally and housing market, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, on Tuesday.

"If the 10-year goes above 3 percent, you would also have to say unequivocally you have seen the end of the bond bull market," Gundlach added.

