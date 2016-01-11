(Adds details)
NEW YORK Jan 11 DoubleLine Capital, the $85
billion investment firm run by its chief executive and chief
investment officer, Jeffrey Gundlach, said it opened the
DoubleLine Global Bond Fund to investors on Monday.
The fund will have significant exposure to foreign
currencies under normal conditions, the Los Angeles-based firm
said. Gundlach is portfolio manager of the fund, and is
supported by DoubleLine's investment teams focused on developed
and emerging markets.
The fund typically invests mainly in debt obligations issued
by governments, governmental agencies and authorities anywhere
in the world, the firm said, and plans to invest significantly
in obligations of the G20 major economies.
Gundlach said in a statement the firm had invested its
long-only bond portfolios only in U.S. dollar-denominated
securities between December 2009-November 2015, but that
non-dollar denominated assets now have greater value than at any
time since the firm was founded, given the dollar's rally in
recent years.
"The investment teams at DoubleLine have deep experience
managing non-dollar investments as well as foreign bonds. The
question was not if but when we would offer our global bond
strategy," Gundlach said.
"With the dollar having rallied so sharply in recent years,
non-dollar-denominated assets now have much greater value than
at any time since the founding of DoubleLine."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, gained 9.3 percent last
year.
Gundlach said in the statement that the fund had launched
internally last month.
Gundlach's flagship $51.8 billion DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund gained 2.3 percent last year to beat 98
percent of peers, according to Morningstar data. Gundlach
co-founded DoubleLine in December 2009.
