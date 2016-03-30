(Adds total amount of emerging market debt holdings)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 30 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Capital scaled back exposure in emerging market debt as the
sector extended its rally a day after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen signaled a slower path for interest rate hikes.
Gundlach, chief executive of Los Angeles-based DoubleLine,
said in a telephone interview late Tuesday that his firm is
still "modestly overweight" in emerging markets but took
advantage of the risk rally, which he thinks is over.
"I think based on what Yellen said, I would not be surprised
if the risk markets reassessed everything in coming days,"
Gundlach said.
"She was surprisingly dovish. She seemed worried about the
state of the global economy. She seems to have no confidence in
exactly what the future will bring," he said.
Yellen, in an address at the Economic Club of New York on
Tuesday, cited risks to the U.S. economy from global and
financial uncertainties, justifying a slower path for rate
increases. "Global developments pose ongoing risks," she said.
The dollar-denominated emerging market sovereign debt as
represented by the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index-Global
Diversified Composite is up 4.50 percent so far
this year through Tuesday.
DoubleLine Capital's holdings of emerging market debt
totaled $5.1 billion as of December.
Gundlach, who helps oversee $93 billion at DoubleLine, said
Yellen's outlook will result in the dollar trading
"incrementally weaker."
"I think it is a good time to sell" risk assets, said
Gundlach, who has been a harsh critic of the Fed.
Last week, he criticized Fed officials for changing their
stance on interest rates, saying, "They've been flip-flopping
like crazy over the past few months."
Gundlach suggested that Yellen and the Fed's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee should have the same message after
an FOMC meeting "for at least two weeks." Gundlach said this
would help with the U.S. central bank's credibility.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by W Simon and Leslie
Adler)