NEW YORK, April 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, said Thursday that negative interest rates implemented by some major central banks, notably in Japan, are backfiring.

"The negative interest rate experiment seems to be backfiring," Gundlach said. "The best evidence of negative interest rates backfiring is the yen versus the dollar." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)