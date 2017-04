NEW YORK, April 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle "increasingly likely looks like a one and done scenario."

Gundlach, who oversees $95 billion for Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the Fed should be cautious with raising rates because of the "gentle downward trajectory" in nominal gross domestic product. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)