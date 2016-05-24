NEW YORK May 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the rally in U.S. stocks, which began on Monday, feels like a short squeeze.

"The market is not incredibly healthy," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. Gundlach, who oversees $95 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the U.S. stock market is "dead money." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)