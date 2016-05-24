BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
NEW YORK May 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that the rally in U.S. stocks, which began on Monday, feels like a short squeeze.
"The market is not incredibly healthy," Gundlach said in a telephone interview. Gundlach, who oversees $95 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said the U.S. stock market is "dead money." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.