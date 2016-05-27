LATAM CLOSE-Three issuer tap LatAm primary market
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
May 27 Jeffrey Gundlach, the CEO of DoubleLine Capital, said Friday that Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's remarks that a rate hike would be appropriate in coming months "doesn't suggest" a hike in June.
Wall Street trimmed gains in early afternoon trading on Friday after Yellen said it would likely be appropriate to raise rates "in the coming months." But Gundlach said he still believes Yellen was more dovish in her comments Friday than her Fed colleagues.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
* Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd- signs extensions to long-term radarsat-2 information supply contracts
* Bristow group reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results