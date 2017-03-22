BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
"Surveys show that people believe the (Obamacare) repeal is the most likely part of Trump’s agenda to be passed," said Gundlach, who oversees more than $101 billion in assets at DoubleLine, told Reuters. "So if you can’t pass the repeal, everything else is in doubt for sure."
Investors have been bracing for Thursday's floor vote scheduled in the U.S. House of Representatives, with safe-haven securities including Treasuries and gold seeing price gains on Wednesday. Trump and Republican congressional leaders appeared on Wednesday to be losing the battle to get enough support to pass the Obamacare rollback bill.
Gundlach repeated his recommendation that investors would do better selling U.S. equities into any kind of stock rally and diversifying into emerging markets. He noted that the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has outperformed the Standard & Poor's Index by over 4 percentage points since early March.
Gundlach said Tuesday's stock-market slump illustrated how "investors are questioning whether the pro-growth U.S. policies are really going to happen." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.