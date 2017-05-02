French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
NEW YORK May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.
Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at Los Angeles-bsaed DoubleLine, said the dollar "has not gone up in the past 18 months." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
