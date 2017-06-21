NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve
flattening could become a concern for economic growth when
two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same,
and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s,
said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on
Wednesday.
The slope of the yield curve has been flattening, with
short-term rates rising faster than longer-bond yields. This
typically happens when monetary policy is tightened. “There’s no
hard data that you could point to that signals recession,”
Gundlach said in a telephone interview.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)