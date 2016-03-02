By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 2
DoubleLine Capital, which
oversees some $90 billion in assets, is shutting down its
three-year old DoubleLine Equities Growth Fund, a
spokesman said on Wednesday.
The $5.9 million DoubleLine Equities Growth Fund will stop
operating after failing to gain much traction with investors and
posting poor returns.
The fund has lost 12.27 percent since January, public data
show, leaving it to lag 94 percent of its peers in the large-cap
growth space, research firm Morningstar said.
A DoubleLine spokesman said the company decided to shut the
fund down at a time investors are more interested in index funds
rather than actively managed funds.
"DoubleLine and the DoubleLine Funds Board of Directors
decided to liquidate the fund and return the proceeds to
investors," spokesman Loren Fleckenstein said in an email.
"DoubleLine will focus its equities investment programs on
rules-based approaches such as Enhanced CAPE, which to date has
gathered nearly $1 billion in assets in less than three years,"
he added.
Performance at the fund was equally poor in 2015, when the
fund also trailed 94 percent of its peers and ended the year
with a 3.72 percent loss, according to Morningstar.
"The fund does not seem to be gaining ground on its
competitors and investors have largely ignored it from the
beginning," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research for
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
Some of the decline may have been fueled by the fund's
concentrated holdings, including bets on e-commerce company
Amazon, holding company Leucadia National Corp.
and electronic instrument maker Ametek Universal Corp.,
which have all posted double digit losses this year.
DoubleLine launched the fund three years ago with a goal to
deliver "long-term capital appreciation," but raising assets was
difficult and the fund had only $8.3 million at its peak in the
middle of 2015.
Brendt Stallings has run the fund since its launch in April
2013.
DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach said recently that the
firm purchased stocks last month after the market tumbled early
in the year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jennifer Ablan
and Dan Grebler)