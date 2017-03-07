BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."
Gundlach, who oversees more than $101 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said U.S. economic data support an interest-rate increase as soon as the next Fed policy meeting on March 14-15, and further rises later this year, after a series of false starts in 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING