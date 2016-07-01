BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
NEW YORK, July 1 DoubleLine Capital, overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, posted inflows of $693 million in its open-end mutual funds during the month of June, according to the Los Angeles-based firm.
That brings year-to-date inflows of $9.74 billion, DoubleLine said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Renesola Ltd says will provide EPC service for solar rooftop projects in Shandong, Anhui And Zhejiang provinces with a combined capacity of 32 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 3 Hershey Co, the maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as demand strengthened in the United States.