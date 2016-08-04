(Adds Pimco declined to comment; three-year and five-year
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 4 The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return
Tactical ETF posted roughly $100 million of inflows in
July, gaining more ground over the Pimco Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund in total assets under management,
according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
The Pimco Total Return Active ETF, an actively managed
intermediate-term ETF intended to mimic the strategy of Pimco's
flagship mutual fund and once run by Pimco co-founder Bill
Gross, posted net outflows of $5.4 million in July, leaving its
assets under management at $2.59 billion.
By comparison, the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical
ETF, also known as TOTL, led by Jeffrey Gundlach, Philip Barach
and Jeffrey Sherman, ended July with $2.76 billion in assets
under management.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at
S&P Global Market Intelligence, said TOTL has modestly
outperformed BOND this year and has benefited from DoubleLine's
strong active management and State Street Global Advisors'
strong distribution resources.
But both BOND, which is up 4.34 percent so far this year,
and TOTL, which is up 4.63 percent, are underperforming the
benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index, which is posting
returns of 5.54 percent, Rosenbluth noted.
"In the case of TOTL or the DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund, mortgage exposure has not been helping as it did
in the past. Consistent outperformance of an index is hard to
achieve as well," Rosenbluth said.
Rosenbluth was referring to the $61.3 billion DoubleLine
Total Return Fund, which has a much lower duration than the
Treasury-heavy Barclays Aggregate, so it has not benefited as
much as many other funds this year from the rally in Treasuries.
Additionally, corporate bonds have been strong relative
performers this year, and DoubleLine Total Return holds no
corporate debt.
The DoubleLine Total Return Fund has been a standout
long-term performer. The fund has posted three-year returns of
4.45 percent, surpassing 82 percent of its peers, and five-year
returns of 4.96 percent, surpassing 96 percent of its peer
category, according to Morningstar, ended July 31.
Pimco declined to comment.
That said, the DoubleLine and Pimco ETFs are "anomalies in
the ETF market that is dominated by index-based offerings,"
Rosenbluth said.
DoubleLine's largest equities mutual fund, the $1.2 billion
DoubleLine Shiller Enhanced CAPE fund, had a net
inflow of $117.07 million in July, its largest ever. The fund
produces its returns from an actively managed fixed-income
portfolio and a rules-based exposure to the U.S. stock market.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)