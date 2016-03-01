BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 1 DoubleLine Capital, overseen by widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday it posted a net inflow of $2.24 billion in February, marking the firm's 25th consecutive month of inflows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest fund by total assets, had a net inflow of $2.01 billion in February. The fund, which invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, has $56 billion in assets. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Paul Simao)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.