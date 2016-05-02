(Adds assets under management)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 2 DoubleLine Capital, overseen by
widely followed investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Monday its
mutual funds attracted $1.36 billion in April, marking the
firm's 27th consecutive month of inflows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had a net
inflow of $983.7 million in April. The fund, which invests
primarily in mortgage-backed securities, is the firm's largest,
with $58.78 billion in assets.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund had a net inflow of
$223.93 million in April. The fund, whose investments include
corporate securities, bank debt, collateralized loan
obligations, emerging markets debt, municipal bonds and
Treasuries as well as MBS, has $6.31 billion in assets.
"Even though both Total Return and Core Fixed Income funds
modestly underperformed their respective Lipper peer groups in
April, they have well above-average track records over the last
five years," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of exchange-traded
and mutual fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
"While some asset managers have experienced outflows,
investors continue to gravitate to this proven active management
team."
DoubleLine also enjoyed inflows into its exchange-traded
fund. The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical (TOTL) ETF
attracted $57 million of net inflows in April, while
the rival Pimco Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund
posted outflows of $16 million.
DoubleLine's TOTL now has $2.3 billion in assets under
management, compared with $2.6 billion for Pimco's BOND ETF,
according to Morningstar data.
Like BlackRock Inc and Janus Capital Group Inc
, Pimco adds dividend reinvestments into its inflow
figures. Like research organizations such as Morningstar and the
Investment Company Institute, many fund managers, including
Vanguard, Fidelity and DoubleLine, exclude reinvestments and
treat only fund share purchases as inflows.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine manages $95 billion across all
vehicles, such as mutual funds, exchange-traded funds,
NYSE-listed closed-end funds, hedge funds and separate accounts.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Richard Chang)