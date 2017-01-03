BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
NEW YORK Jan 3 The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund posted a net outflow of $3.5 billion in December, data from research firm Morningstar showed on Tuesday.
The roughly $55.7 billion fund, which is DoubleLine's flagship, attracted a net $3.05 billion in new cash throughout all of 2016, Morningstar data showed. The fund invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities and is run by DoubleLine chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach and the firm's president, Philip Barach.
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.