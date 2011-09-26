* Bank bailout fund must grow, bypass bureaucracy to make impact

* Monetary union on life support as bond demand tumbles

* Orderly Greek default not catastrophic for banking sector

By Sinead Cruise and Chris Vellacott

LONDON, Sept 26 Fund firms are mothballing plans to invest in European banks and sovereigns until policymakers accept the chilling fact they may have misjudged the cost of propping up banks smothered by toxic euro zone debt by hundreds of billions of euros.

Talks to resolve Europe's escalating debt crisis dominated meetings of the G20 and the International Monetary Fund in Washington last weekend.

Finance chiefs in attendance admitted the 440 billion euro ($595 billion) European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) may need to be bolstered to maximise its impact.

Talks on how large the fund might need to grow was dismissed by delegates as premature, but investors and analysts say the bill for rescuing overleveraged euro zone governments and banks trapped in the crosshairs may run to trillions of euros.

"Look at the EFSF as it stands ... I think the pressure we have seen on banks suggests the market's view is that is not enough. Where do you go after that? Is it 1 trillion, 3 trillion?," Chris Bowie, head of credit at Ignis Asset Management, said.

"It's extremely hard to quantify because a) the banks don't tell you how much sovereign debt they have and b) if they have to mark-to-market, do they take half (the loss), all of it or do they make a prudent assumption about the worst case scenario?".

U.S. investment house T.Rowe Price said the euro area was lacking "prompt, comprehensive, proactive policy action", including transformation of the EFSF into a 1 trillion euro, Troubled Asset Relief Programme-style solution to arrest Greek contagion to Italy or Spain.

Traditionally the anchor of crisis-proof fixed-income portfolios, bonds issued by euro zone countries and the banks that hold them are now seen broadly off-limits to all but the bravest managers whose clients have sanctioned bargain buys from peers desperate to contain losses.

"... It is very hard to get a good feeling for the funding positions of the banks themselves, especially those perceived to be suffering large deposits flowing out," Camiel Mulders, a senior investment analyst in the financials team at ING Investment Management , said.

PIMCO Managing Director Mark Kiesel said investors should eschew risk and maintain above-normal cash balances in the near term, as the lack of bold policy had raised the risk of a global liquidity squeeze, with many healthy balance sheets now "refusing to engage."

FEW CERTAINTIES

In a market overwhelmed by unknowns, sovereign debtholders say one of the few certainties is that governments cannot afford to keep shoring up local banks hurt by losses on euro zone peripheral government bonds.

Any post-default compensation must come from one centralised source led by a team with power to administer cash quickly with minimal bureaucracy, in order to protect the credit ratings of individual governments and avert a chain reaction of writedowns that could topple the monetary union.

"Getting government capital injected into banks is unlikely other than in nations which are rated triple A. And even France would have a problem with that because I think if they injected ... the government might lose its triple A," one European credit analyst, who declined to be named, said.

Only after a structural solution for the orderly restructuring of Greek debt is thrashed out will institutions likely recover appetite to pump money back into euro zone banks or sovereigns.

"... the real issue is one of a lack of demand for credit, as opposed to the cheap supply of credit", Nick Gartside, fund manager of the JPM Strategic Bond fund, said.

"In addition, events in the euro zone look remarkably similar to a year ago: sclerosis and division between and within national governments and EU agencies, broken promises from governments, social disorder against austerity and an increasing backlash to fund bailouts."

Justin Bisseker, European banks analyst at Schroders , said the fallout from a Greek debt default was being overplayed and would not spell catastrophe for the banking sector.

Banks have boosted capital ratios since the first wave of the financial crisis by selling non-core assets, retaining earnings and issuing equity, and as a result are seen in better shape than when Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.

"A lot of people think that the instant Greece defaults, French banks all fall over, which is not the case at all. The exposures are simply not large enough. A French bank may lose 15 basis points of core Tier 1 capital but that's a rounding error. It just doesn't matter," Bisseker said.

"To get sovereign debt defaults across the piece is a very big step from where we are, and I think most rational people would see only Greece in the default camp."

