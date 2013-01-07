Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 7 BlackRock Inc's U.S. iShares exchange-traded funds took in $61 billion from customers in 2012, winning the top spot from Vanguard Group in a record-breaking year.
Investors added $191 billion to U.S.-listed ETFs in total last year, breaking the previous record of $169 billion in 2008, according to fund researcher Morningstar.
Ranking second, Vanguard received $53 billion from customers, while third-place State Street garnered $40 billion.
Overall assets in U.S. ETFs hit $1.35 trillion, or about 13 percent of all the money invested in long-term U.S. funds, Morningstar said.
Growing competition among top ETF providers prompted managers to cut fees across the industry last year. In October, BlackRock rolled out a new line of lower-fee "core" funds to combat low-fee funds from Vanguard and Charles Schwab Corp.
BlackRock's new line grabbed about one-quarter of all customer inflows to its ETFs since being announced, Morningstar said.
Among other ETF managers, Invesco's PowerShares unit placed fourth with $8 billion of inflows and bond giant Pimco ranked fifth with $5 billion. The Pimco Total Return ETF , an actively managed fund run by Bill Gross, was the most successful new fund of 2012, bringing in almost $4 billion.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.