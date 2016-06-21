NEW YORK, June 21 Concerned about the impact of Britain's upcoming vote on European Union membership, investors pulled $11 billion out of the 10 largest European equity exchange-traded funds year-to-date through June 15, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's ETF reports on Tuesday.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said two of the largest ETFs, based on assets under management, experienced inflows in 2016, while others from BlackRock, SSGA Funds Management, WisdomTree, and Vanguard had sharp outflows. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)