* 10 largest funds down a combined 7 pct in August turmoil
* Managers face twin attacks of withdrawals, asset price
falls
* Bargain prices lure some fund managers into banks
By Cecilia Valente and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Aug 16 The 10 largest European equity
funds shed an aggregated 7 percent of their assets in the first
two weeks of August as panic about the future of the euro zone
rocked markets, leaving many scrambling to persuade clients not
to redeem their stakes.
The 10 biggest European equity funds, running an indicative
23.1 billion euros ($33.3billion) in assets at end-July, had
lost a total of 1.6 billion euros by Aug. 12, Lipper data
showed, reflecting a loss of confidence in the health of the
region's banks and the ability of policymakers to heal them.
Managers presiding over asset falls are now trying to avert
the threat of client withdrawals, as tumbling share prices slash
the value of the assets they run.
"I am just like every other long-only fund manager. No money
is going into Europe," said John Arnold, who manages the AGF
European Equity Class Fund, which was down about 10 percent in
the week to Aug. 5 after hits on key holdings like Societe
Generale and BNP Paribas .
The fund posted a 1.59 percent gain in the week to Aug 12.
"You are dealing in a void where most fund managers, apart
from their dividend income, are facing redemption. The long-only
managers are in a sense trending out not by intention but
because simply that is what the clients are doing," he said.
Fidelity's European Growth fund, the largest of the 10 with
7.38 billion euros in assets, shed 10.8 percent of its assets in
the first week of August, before rebounding 4.96 percent in the
following week.
The fund closed the fortnight with 433.4 million euros in
losses.
Having shed between 5.41 and 11.6 percent of their assets in
the first week of August, all but two of the 10 funds managed to
recoup some of the losses in the second week of the month,
according to Lipper data.
Several European countries on Friday imposed a ban on
short-selling of financial stocks in an effort to reduce
speculation and calm markets.
Contrary to popular opinion, prime brokers and traders say
it has been fund managers selling their holdings rather than
short-selling by hedge funds that has led to heavy falls in
banking stocks seen in recent weeks.
Equity funds were bleeding assets even before August's
market rout, however.
According to Lipper data, released separately last Friday,
long-term fund sales in Europe excluding money market flows fell
40 percent in the first half of 2011 versus a year
earlier.
In June, investors redeemed more than 25 billion euros from
the European funds industry, mostly from money market funds, the
data showed.
One of the reasons banks were so heavily sold last week is
that investors are still unsure they have the full picture of
their financial position, said Geoffroy Goenen, co-head of the
European Equity team at Dexia Asset Management.
"Two to three years ago, it was more an issue of liquidity,
it was a question of toxic assets gaps and balance sheets; today
it more a question of confidence," he said.
Goenen has steered his fund, the Dexia Equities B European
Finance, underweight in banks. The fund last week saw the value
of its total assets fall 1.11 percent.
"A lot of retail clients were asking what to do and my
answer on that was 'I won't be in the sector' ... I can go in
financials that are not banks," he said.
Societe Generale, whose share price dropped by as much as 15
percent on Wednesday, however, has proved an
exception.
"Sometimes you have to think of risk/reward, and we
definitely think that at 20 euro there is value in the bank," he
said.
Manu Vandenbulck, senior portfolio manager at ING's Europe
High Dividend fund, echoed Goenen's feelings.
The fund, with about 600 million euros under management,
outperformed its peers returning 2.78 percent in the second week
of August and returning -7.23 percent the previous week,
according to Lipper.
"We are underweight now in financials, but we have been
active on selected opportunities," he told Reuters in an e-mail.
($1 = 0.692 eros)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Hans-Juergen Peters)