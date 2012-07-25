* All revenue from lending must be returned to investor
* Applies to UCITs and UCITs ETFs
* Stricter collateral rules
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, July 25 European fund firms could lose
out on revenues under new European Union rules to toughen up
supervision of securities lending published on Wednesday.
Securities lending is commonplace in the mutual fund
industry globally as a means of boosting revenue as well as
reducing management fees.
Under European markets watchdog ESMA's proposals, all
revenues generated by securities lending will now have to be
returned to investors in the funds and there will be stricter
requirements about the types of collateral posted.
"These guidelines are a valuable response to many of the
issues identified in the ongoing debate on shadow banking and
will constitute an important step in the development of the
regulatory framework of UCITS," Steven Maijoor, chair of ESMA
said in a statement.
UCITS -- Undertakings for Collective Investment in
Transferable Securities -- is a European regulatory framework
that allows funds to be sold in any European Union country after
approval from a single member state.
The European Commission pledged in April to tighten control
of so-called shadow banking, answering central bank calls for
stricter regulation of the sprawling 46 trillion euro sector
which has been blamed for aggravating the financial crisis.
Hedge funds and private equity are often cited as examples
of shadow banking, although the term is not clearly defined and
can also take in investment funds, insurers and other entities.
ESMA has been looking separately at regulation of
exchange-traded funds, or ETFs -- funds tracking baskets of
shares, bonds or commodities that are traded like stocks.
According to Markit Securities Finance estimates, funds have
more than $12 trillion of lendable inventory in lending
programmes, of which $1.7 trillion is currently out on loan.
Funds lend out securities to outside investors -- hedge
funds betting on a fall in an equity index by short selling
shares, for example -- in exchange for collateral and a fee.
The practice is also becoming more popular with ETFs as the
$1.7 trillion industry grows in size, with the extra revenue
compensating for slim profit margins as the race to reduce costs
for investors has intensified.
Such funds have become increasingly popular among retail
investors seeking cheap access to indices without having to buy
the underlying securities.
As part of final guidelines to regulate the European ETF
industry, presented in draft form in January, ESMA found that
the practice of securities lending needed to be assessed across
all funds sold in Europe under the UCITS brand.
Revenue sharing practices from lending out securities vary
across the industry and some critics argue that investors in the
funds are not fully reaping the rewards whilst at the same time
being kept in the dark as to the risks. These include the risk
the counterparty that borrowed the security will default and
fail to return it as pledged, leaving investors in the fund to
shoulder the loss.
There are also concerns over the risk of losses when a fund
manager reinvests excess collateral from securities lending,
which also entails a counterparty risk. ESMA has listed assets
that are eligible for investment and limited the exposure to any
one single counterparty to 20 percent.
TRANSPARENCY
Some ETF providers are seeking to make the practice more
transparent.
Blackrock's iShares, the world's largest asset manager and
ETF provider, reports its securities lending operations on a
daily basis on its website where investors can also see the
underlying collateral holdings for each Dublin-domiciled fund.
In June, it set a new limit for the amount of assets it
would lend out to a third party -- 50 percent of the underlying
basket of assets it holds in any ETF -- and said it would
indemnify investors if a counterparty defaulted on a loan.
The firm also said 40 percent of revenue earned from
securities lending goes to Blackrock, whilst 60 percent is
returned to investors. In the second quarter of the year,
Blackrock generated $157 million in securities lending fees
compared with $134 million in the second quarter 2011.
"Whilst we concur that investors should have a clear
understanding of the risks associated with ETPs (exchange-traded
products), including counterparty and market risk, we also
believe that investors should be made aware of the potential
benefits that activities such as securities lending can bring to
them," Joe Linhares, head of iShares EMEA, said in a statement.
In contrast, Vanguard Group already puts 100 percent of
securities lending revenue back into the fund, minus associated
expenses.
In March, the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO), the global markets regulatory group, said
in a consultation paper the implications of securities lending
went far beyond the ETF industry and that more disclosure
surrounding fees and risks were needed.
The new EU rules won't come into force until a new
consultation open until September on repo and reverse repo
arrangements launched by ESMA is completed.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans)