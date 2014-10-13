BOSTON Oct 13 Abigail Johnson has taken another
big step toward being the next leader of Fidelity Investments
after the company said she will add the title of chief executive
to her duties.
Johnson, 52, will continue to report to her 84-year-old
father, Edward C. Johnson III, Boston-based Fidelity's chairman.
The elder Johnson had been chairman and CEO of the company since
taking over from his father in 1977. The announcement was
contained in a memo distributed on Monday to employees.
"Abby Johnson has agreed to become chief executive officer
of Fidelity, reflecting a further step forward in our leadership
succession plan," according to a Fidelity memo from the elder
Johnson viewed by Reuters. "Abby will retain her role of
president and I will continue to serve as chairman of the
board."
Fidelity is the second-largest U.S. mutual fund company
behind Vanguard Group. It runs a stable of actively managed
mutual funds including the $100 billion-plus Contrafund
.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)