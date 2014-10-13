(Adds details on board changes, Ms. Johnson's background)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Oct 13 Abigail Johnson has taken another
big step toward being the next leader of Fidelity Investments
after the company said she will add the title of chief executive
to her duties.
Johnson already had day-to-day control over operations that
include mutual funds, an online brokerage and the biggest U.S.
administrator of 401(k) retirement plans.
Over the past decade, Boston-based Fidelity, which had
managed assets of $2 trillion at the end of August, has ceded
its once-powerhouse status to Vanguard Group as its actively
managed mutual funds have become less appealing to investors
focused on lower-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds.
Johnson, 52, will continue to report to her 84-year-old
father, Edward C. Johnson III, Boston-based Fidelity's chairman.
The elder Johnson had been chairman and CEO of the company since
taking over from his father in 1977. The announcement was
contained in a memo distributed on Monday to employees.
"Abby Johnson has agreed to become chief executive officer
of Fidelity, reflecting a further step forward in our leadership
succession plan," according to a Fidelity memo from the elder
Johnson viewed by Reuters. "Abby will retain her role of
president and I will continue to serve as chairman of the
board."
Fidelity is the second-largest U.S. mutual fund company
behind Vanguard. It is best known for its stable of actively
managed mutual funds including the $100 billion-plus Contrafund
.
Vanguard's low-cost approach, however, has been the clear
winner in recent years. Over the past year, for example, net
deposits into Vanguard funds have totaled $171 billion, as of
Aug. 31, according to Morningstar Inc.
In contrast, Fidelity had net withdrawals of nearly $19
billion from actively managed funds during the same period. Net
deposits into Fidelity passive funds totaled about $9 billion,
according to Morningstar.
"As we have noted in the past, a major source of Fidelity's
outflows during the past year has been conversions to collective
investment trusts," Morningstar analysts wrote recently.
"However, it is surprising that these outflows are not being
offset by organic inflows."
Abby Johnson, as she is known inside the company, worked
summers at her family's firm before college. She graduated from
Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, with a
degree in art history. She worked for two years after graduation
at consulting firm Booz Allen.
She then obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School before
joining Fidelity as an analyst in 1988. In the 1990s, she ran
three different stock funds before moving into management. In
2001, she was named president of the fund division and in 2005
she switched jobs to take charge of Fidelity's benefits and
retirement plans unit.
It wasn't until recently that her place as heir apparent to
her father was truly secure. That happened in 2012 when she was
promoted to run all of the company's main businesses, ending
years of speculation about who would succeed Edward "Ned"
Johnson.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)