BOSTON Nov 21 Edward C. Johnson III, chairman of Fidelity Investments since 1977, told employees on Monday he will retire next month, and will be succeeded by his daughter, Abigail Johnson, the company said.

The move was not unexpected, as Johnson is 86-years-old and Abigail Johnson has been running the U.S. mutual fund giant on a day-to-day basis as chief executive officer.

