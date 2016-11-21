UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BOSTON Nov 21 Edward C. Johnson III, chairman of Fidelity Investments since 1977, told employees on Monday he will retire next month, and will be succeeded by his daughter, Abigail Johnson, the company said.
The move was not unexpected, as Johnson is 86-years-old and Abigail Johnson has been running the U.S. mutual fund giant on a day-to-day basis as chief executive officer.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts