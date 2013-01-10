BOSTON Jan 10 Fidelity Investments' target-date
funds will start 2013 with more stock-picking firepower, as star
money managers Will Danoff and Joel Tillinghast pick up new
assignments to protect a No. 1 position under fire from rival
Vanguard Group.
Danoff and Tillinghast to the Freedom Funds were added to
the lineup came as Fidelity continued to lose market share to
target-date rivals, according to data from Lipper Inc and
Morningstar Inc.
Fidelity Freedom Funds ended 2012 with $157.1 billion in
target-date assets, a 21 percent rise over 2011. But Vanguard
funds in the sector surged 35 percent to $123.3 billion,
knocking about $12 billion off a $45 billion Fidelity lead from
2010, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Vanguard is gaining market share with good performance and
its trademark low costs, according to Morningstar analysts.
Vanguard target-date funds charge an 0.18 percent expense ratio,
compared with the target-date industry norm of 0.79 percent,
Morningstar's David Falkof said in a research note. Fidelity's
average annual expense ratio is 0.64 percent.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc ranks third with $80.2
billion in target-date assets, a 28 percent gain over 2011,
according to Lipper. Fidelity, Vanguard and T. Rowe control
about 75 percent of the target-date market of about $500
billion, according to Lipper and Morningstar.
Fidelity's Freedom Funds have turned in uneven performances
in recent years. But the Boston-based investment company has
made several moves to be more consistent, and hopes that the
star managers help solidify returns for investors, said Chris
Sharpe, who oversees the Freedom Funds.
Danoff, best known for managing the $84 billion Contrafund
and its $7 billion stake in Apple Inc, is in
the early stages of putting together a wide-ranging portfolio of
stocks for the newly minted Fidelity Series Opportunistic
Insights Fund <FV W SX.O>.
The new fund, whose benchmark is the Russell 3000 Index, is
managing money exclusively for Fidelity's family of Freedom
Funds. Danoff will continue to run the Contrafund and the
Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund, which together
have about $107 billion in assets.
Tillinghast, manager of Fidelity's $35 billion Low-Priced
Stock Fund, also runs the Fidelity Series Intrinsic
Opportunities Fund for Freedom Funds. He has
outperformed most of his peers ov e r the past 20 years picking
stocks that cost less than $35 a share.
Since 2006, investments in target-date funds have mushroomed
after the U.S. Pension Protection Act allowed companies to offer
target-date funds to employees as a default option for 401(k)
plans, with an automatic enrollment feature for new
participants.
Target-date funds mostly allocate assets in stocks and
bonds, based on what's appropriate for the retirement age of
investors. The funds are designed to become more conservative as
investors approach retirement.
Vanguard and T. Rowe Price target-date funds now will have
to contend with the stellar, long-term track records of Danoff
and Tillinghast.
The 10-year performance of Danoff's Contrafund, for example,
ranks in the 97th percentile among large-cap growth funds,
according to Lipper. Tillinghast's Low-Priced Stock Fund was in
the 88th percentile for mid-cap core funds over the past 10
years.