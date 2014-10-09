BOSTON Oct 9 Fidelity Investments on Thursday launched three bond exchange-traded funds that are actively managed as the company seeks to capitalize on the army of analysts, traders and portfolio managers that support its more established mutual funds.

Fidelity's Total Bond ETF, Limited Term Bond ETF and Corporate Bond ETF will begin trading Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. Each of the ETFs will have an expense ratio of 0.45 percent, the Boston-based company said.

Passive bond ETFs run by Vanguard Group, for example, have much lower expense ratios. But Fidelity is betting its active management style with an ETF will attract investors. Bob Brown, president of Fidelity's bond division, said the ETFs will complement the company's mutual funds while offering investors the ability to trade their shares like stocks while the ETFs disclose their holdings daily.

Fidelity's Total Bond ETF, for example, will get the same support as the $16.1 billion Fidelity Total Bond Fund mutual fund. That fund's five-year annualized return, as of Oct. 7, was 5.50 percent, or 1.52 percentage points better than the Vanguard Total Bond Market index fund's 3.98 percent annualized return during that period, according to Morningstar Inc. The returns are after fees.

Of course, the Vanguard fund is just trying to mimic the return of its benchmark index while doing it cheaply with an expense ratio of 0.20 percent, according to Morningstar. Its ETF product is even cheaper with an expense ratio of 0.08 percent, or about one-sixth the cost of the comparable Fidelity ETF.

Fidelity is the second-largest U.S. mutual fund company by assets, but it has been slow to launch ETF and similar products as BlackRock Inc, State Street Corp and Vanguard dominate the global marketplace with about 69 percent of assets, according to ETFGI.com.

Late last year, Fidelity launched 10 passively managed ETFs, which now have more than $1.4 billion in assets under management. That severely lags the $980 billion in ETF and similar assets at No. 1 BlackRock, according to ETFGI.

Fidelity is no stranger to investing in the bond market, currently managing $865 billion in fixed-income assets.

Most ETF products sample an index and try to mimic that benchmark's performance as best they can. In contrast, actively managed ETFs try to beat the performance of their benchmark, which is part of the reason why they're more expensive than their passive peers.

At about $17 billion in assets, actively managed ETFs represent about only 1 percent of total ETF assets, according to Morningstar figures for the end of July.

Investor appetite for bond ETFs remains strong. During the one-year period that ended Aug. 31, investors made net deposits of $63.1 billion in passively managed taxable bond funds, according to Morningstar. Most of those flows went into ETFs.

