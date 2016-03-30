(Corrects to show increase in Snapchat's estimated value
largely came from more shares being acquired)
BOSTON, March 30 Fidelity Investments disclosed
on Wednesday it boosted its stake in free mobile messaging app
Snapchat in February, despite recent concerns the company is
struggling to gain traction with advertisers.
Fidelity mutual funds, which have become one of the largest
investors in pre-IPO companies, reported holding larger stakes
in Snapchat in monthly holdings updates disclosed on Wednesday.
Fidelity funds invested more money in Snapchat as part of an
extension of the company's original Series F funding round.
Snapchat is the maker of a free mobile app that lets users
send videos and messages that disappear in seconds. There has
been concern that Snapchat's estimated valuation, which has
topped $16 billion, is not justified because of its uneven
revenue stream.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)