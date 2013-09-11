By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Sept 11 Fidelity Investments, the
largest provider of U.S. money market funds, told Securities and
Exchange Commission officials that proposed industry reform
could increase the borrowing costs of U.S. municipalities by up
to $13 billion, according to an SEC memo.
Boston-based Fidelity has not yet made public its official
comment letter on the SEC's proposed reform. The deadline is
Sept. 17.
But during an Aug. 16 meeting with the SEC's Division of
Economic and Risk Analysis, Fidelity officials said U.S.
municipal financing costs could increase anywhere from $1
billion to $13 billion, depending on the amount of money
market-related funding that is refinanced with more expensive
debt.
A Fidelity slide presentation with the figures was part of
the discussion with regulators, according to the memo Reuters
obtained on Wednesday.
Money market funds currently provide low-cost financing to
U.S. states and cities by buying the short-term debt they issue
to fund their operations.
These funds hold $323 billion worth of municipal debt and
the current annual financing cost is $275 million, according to
Fidelity's presentation. The financing costs assume average
interest rates between 0.06 percent and 0.18 percent on
short-term funding.
But if large chunks of that funding were replaced with more
expensive, longer-term debt, municipal financing costs could
surge, according to various scenarios provided by Fidelity.
Under the SEC's proposal, municipal money market funds, for
example, would have to move away from a stable, $1 per share
price, to a floating net asset value (NAV).
That reform is a direct response to what happened in 2008
when the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the largest money funds,
suffered losses on Lehman Brothers debt and could not maintain
its $1 per share price, known as "breaking the buck."
Critics say a floating NAV would drive away some money
market investors. As a result, money funds woul have less
interest in buying municipal bonds thereby forcing
municipalities to offer higher rates on their debt.
But a change to a floating NAV would only decrease stability
and create uncertainty, making municipal money funds, far less
attractive to investors, Massachusetts Municipal Association
Executive Director Geoffrey Beckwith said in a letter this week
to the SEC.
"The ensuing instability would...jeopardize financial
recovery at the municipal level," Beckwith wrote. His
organization represents 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts.
The Government Finance Officers Association also opposes the
SEC's NAV pricing reform.
Nevertheless, Pete Crane, a long-time money fund analyst and
co-founder of Crane Data, said there is a strong chance that
municipal money market funds could be excluded from the SEC's
NAV reform.
As Fidelity said in its presentation to the SEC, municipal
money market funds are not big enough to pose a systemic risk.
They account for about $260 billion, or 10.5 percent, of the
$2.6 trillion money fund industry. And Detroit's bankruptcy did
not destabilize municipal money funds, nor did they see
significant redemptions during the 2008 financial crisis.