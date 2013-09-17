Sept 17 Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's push to change the
long-held pricing convention of money market funds grossly
underestimates the scope of the reform.
Boston-based Fidelity, the largest money market fund
provider in the world, said the pricing reform put forth by the
SEC would affect about 65 percent of money fund assets.
"The (SEC) staff estimated that only 30 percent of all
(money market fund) assets would be subject to a floating (net
asset value) if adopted by the SEC," Fidelity said in a comment
letter. "The SEC grossly underestimated the industry assets that
would be impacted, which we estimate to be closer to 65 percent
of all (money market fund) assets."