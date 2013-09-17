Sept 17 Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's push to change the
long-held pricing rules for money market funds grossly
underestimated total fund assets that could be affected by the
reforms.
Boston-based Fidelity, the largest money market fund
provider in the world with more than $425 billion in the
vehicles, said the pricing reform put forth by the SEC would
affect about 65 percent of money fund assets.
"The (SEC) staff estimated that only 30 ."percent of all
(money market fund) assets would be subject to a floating (net
asset value) if adopted by the SEC," Fidelity said in a comment
letter dated Sept. 16. "The SEC grossly underestimated the
industry assets that would be impacted, which we estimate to be
closer to 65 percent of all (money market fund) assets
Fidelity's letter followed others from major money fund
sponsors last week as the SEC weighs additional reforms for the
roughly $2.5 trillion industry that came under stress during the
financial crisis.
The SEC has proposed letting funds limit withdrawals and
charge fees during times of stress, or having prime
institutional funds - those with holdings like commercial paper
that are aimed at institutional investors - let the value of
their shares vary from the traditional $1 per share price.
Some regulators, including the heads of a dozen Federal
Reserve regional banks, back the so-called "floating NAV" (net
asset value) to reduce volatility in the funds.
The idea is that as investors are able to see the
fluctuations in a fund's value, they would either grow more
tolerant of the changes or leave the funds - either way lowering
the risk of destabilizing runs.
Like other companies, Fidelity has resisted the floating NAV
option as potentially disruptive to customers. Better to add
only liquidity fees and redemption gates, Fidelity General
Counsel Scott Goebel wrote in the letter.
In the letter, Fidelity estimated the costs of implementing
all the SEC's various changes at $37 million and said the
spending - and the negative consequences to shareholders - would
"far outweigh the benefits" of the reform proposals. If the SEC
presses ahead with a floating NAV, Fidelity said, it should
extend to three years a compliance period to allow the funds and
others to manage changes such as new tax rules.