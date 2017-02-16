UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BOSTON Feb 16 Fidelity Investments said on Thursday its financial services operating profit rose 19.5 percent to $3.5 billion in 2016, despite massive withdrawals of investor money from its actively managed stock funds.
Boston-based Fidelity, which is controlled by the family of Chairman Abigail Johnson, said 2016 revenue was $15.9 billion, an increase of 3.4 percent over 2015.
Fidelity's actively managed equity mutual funds saw $57.7 billion in net outflows during the year. These outflows were offset by $19.1 billion of flows into managed account products, $22.6 billion of flows into money market funds, and $16.1 billion of flows into Fidelity index funds. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts